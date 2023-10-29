Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

