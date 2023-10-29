Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Equinix by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $710.39 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.77 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $744.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

