Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $441.46 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.20.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

