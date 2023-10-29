Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

