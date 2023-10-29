Paralel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Down 0.5 %

COR stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

