Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Paralel Advisors LLC cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 27.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.