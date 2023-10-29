Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.44 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.