Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Paralel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NVR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $5,382.22 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,027.04 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,009.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,006.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,117,233. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

