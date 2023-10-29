Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.61, for a total transaction of $4,357,882.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334,671 shares in the company, valued at $737,552,541.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,106 shares of company stock worth $14,403,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $404.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.02. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 16.47 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

