Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. Amedisys makes up about 0.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Amedisys worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

