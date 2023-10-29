Paralel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paralel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,671 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

