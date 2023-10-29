Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.