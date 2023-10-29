Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

