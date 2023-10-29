Paralel Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paralel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $443.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.