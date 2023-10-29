Paralel Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Paralel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up about 0.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE OC opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

