Paralel Advisors LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Paralel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $215.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

About FTI Consulting

Free Report

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

