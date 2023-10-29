Paralel Advisors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 618,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 318,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

