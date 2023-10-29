PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

