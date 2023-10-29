Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BTU opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

