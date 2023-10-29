Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.05.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

