PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,506,873.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,506,873.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,719,962. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

