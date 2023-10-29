Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pentair has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 382.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.