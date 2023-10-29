PFG Investments LLC Acquires 5,451 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 401,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

