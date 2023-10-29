PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. VanEck Green Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $22.44 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

