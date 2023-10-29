PFG Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average of $181.13. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

