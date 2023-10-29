PFG Investments LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $101.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

