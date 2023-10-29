PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $444.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.70. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $309.48 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

