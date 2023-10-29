PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.