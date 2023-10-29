PFG Investments LLC Purchases 13,776 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Gladstone Land worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
LAND stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Esports
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.