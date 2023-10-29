PFG Investments LLC Purchases 13,776 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Gladstone Land worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -180.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

