PFG Investments LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

