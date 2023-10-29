PFG Investments LLC Purchases 2,552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

