PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.82 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.