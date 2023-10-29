PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

