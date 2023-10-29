PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.