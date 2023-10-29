PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

WMT stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

