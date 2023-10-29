PFG Investments LLC Sells 9,410 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 32,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 835,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 218.4% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 49,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

