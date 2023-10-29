PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.21. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

