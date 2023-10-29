PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $147,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE ISD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

