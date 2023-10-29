Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

