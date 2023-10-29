Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

