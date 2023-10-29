PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.19

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and traded as low as $15.59. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 1,142,444 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

