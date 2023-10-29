PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.19

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and traded as low as $15.59. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 1,142,444 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
