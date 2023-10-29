Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.43

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as high as C$1.44. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 494,900 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.