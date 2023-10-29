PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS.

PNM opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 137.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 58.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

