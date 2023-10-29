PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS.
PNM Resources Stock Down 1.9 %
PNM opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.
PNM Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
