Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $606,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $85.27 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

