Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $103.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PII opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. Polaris has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Polaris by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.