Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

