Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $39.70 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

