Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 154,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTH has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Priority Technology Price Performance

PRTH stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Priority Technology by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

