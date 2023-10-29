Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 129,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

