Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $838.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $856.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $808.76. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.36 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.